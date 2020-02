Feb 27 (Reuters) - 2G ENERGY AG:

* REPORTS FY NET SALES INCREASE OF MORE THAN 12 % TO EUR 236 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 209.8 MILLION)

* SPECIFIES REVENUE EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 AT EUR 235 MILLION TO EUR 250 MILLION

* FY EBIT MARGIN EXPECTED IN UPPER HALF OF EARNINGS FORECAST (5.5 % TO 7.0 %)

* DOES NOT FEAR ANY NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CORONA CRISIS IN ASIA, AS JAPAN ONLY COUNTRY WITH SUBSTANTIAL NEW ORDERS RECEIVED IN 2019