March 18 (Reuters) - 2GO Group Inc:

* 2GO GROUP INC- IN SHIPPING BUSINESS, EXPECT A SLOWING OF GROWTH IN PASSENGER TRAVEL CATEGORY DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* 2GO GROUP INC- CO’S EXPRESS AIR CARGO SERVICES MAY EXPERIENCE A SLOWING OF GROWTH AS DOMESTIC FLIGHTS IN AND OUT OF METRO MANILA

* 2GO GROUP INC- ALSO EXPERIENCING A SLOWDOWN IN ECOMMERCE INBOUND TRANSACTIONS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES AND THEIR RELATED LOCAL DELIVERIES