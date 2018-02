BRIEF-2U Inc Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.01

Feb 26 (Reuters) - 2U Inc:

* QTRLY REVENUE WAS $86.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 51% FROM $57.4 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016‍​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 ‍​

* SEES ‍1Q 2018 REVENUE $91.1 MILLION - $91.6 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍ 1Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.28 - $0.27​

* SEES ‍1Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14- $0.13​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 REVENUE $397.7 MILLION - $402.7 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.84 - $0.80​

* SEES ‍ FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14 - $0.10​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $85.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13, REVENUE VIEW $86.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13, REVENUE VIEW $394.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S