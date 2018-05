BRIEF-2U Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.28

May 3 (Reuters) - 2U Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 REVENUE $92.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $91.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS THAT OF REVENUE IT RECOGNIZES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, APPROXIMATELY 48% WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q3

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MILLION- $410.6 MILLION

* SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 - $0.84 FOR FY 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.12, REVENUE VIEW $401.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S