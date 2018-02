Feb 28 (Reuters) - 360 Capital Group Ltd:

* H1 ‍PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $27.3 MILLION VERSUS $53.4 MILLION

* ‍H1 REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $42 MILLION, DOWN 61.1 PERCENT ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: