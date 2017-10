BRIEF-360 Capital Group responds to NEXTDC announcement on co's takeover offer for APDC

Sept 27 (Reuters) - 360 Capital Group Ltd:

* Takeover offer response to NEXTDC announcement

* 360 capital has instructed its broker to purchase APDC securities on market up to offer price of $1.95 per APDC security

* “Announcement by NEXTDC is misleading”

* 360 capital’s offer is fully funded as described in its bidder’s statement dated 26 September 2017

* Notes announcement from NEXTDC alleging funding risks in relation to co's offer for Asia Pacific Data Centre Grou​p