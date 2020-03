BRIEF-361 Degrees International Declares Final Dividend For Year Of Hk$1.5 Cents Per Ordinary Share

March 17 (Reuters) - 361 Degrees International Ltd :

* 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD- RECOMMENDED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF HK1.5 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD- FY REVENUE OF RMB5,632 MILLION, UP 8.6%

* 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB432.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB303.7 MILLION

* 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL- GROUP'S OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IN H1 OF 2020