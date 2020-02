BRIEF-361 Degrees International Ltd Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus on Co's Business

Feb 20 (Reuters) - 361 Degrees International Ltd:

* IN-HOUSE FACTORIES AND OFFICES HAVE ALL RESUMED OPERATIONS SINCE 10 FEBRUARY

* INITIALLY EXPECTS ALL RETAIL STORES IN CHINA (EXCEPT THOSE IN HUBEI PROVINCE) TO GRADUALLY RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS BY FEB-END

* DISRUPTED SUPPLY CHAIN IS EXPECTED TO QUICKLY RETURN TO NORMAL WITH EASE OF EPIDEMIC

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, AS WELL AS SPORTS INDUSTRY WILL INEVITABLY BE AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)