Dec 1 (Reuters) - 3D Signatures Inc:

* 3D SIGNATURES INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT, THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR AND REPORTS ON AGM RESULTS

* 3D SIGNATURES INC - ‍INCREASING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT, FROM TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.5 MILLION TO $1.6 MILLION