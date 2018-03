March 28 (Reuters) - 3D Signatures Inc:

* 3D SIGNATURES - SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MDXHEALTH SA TO EVALUATE CO’S PROGNOSTIC TEST CANDIDATE FOR PROSTATE CANCER

* 3D SIGNATURES INC - CO, MDXHEALTH WILL SHARE COSTS OF CONDUCTING COLLABORATIVE STUDY

* 3D SIGNATURES - ALSO GRANTED MDXHEALTH EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO NEGOTIATE A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE PROGNOSTIC TEST CANDIDATE FOR PROSTATE CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: