May 10 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp:

* 3D SYSTEMS AND HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES PARTNER TO TRANSFORM U.S. NAVY SHIPBUILDING

* 3D SYSTEMS - COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS' NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS