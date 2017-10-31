FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3D Systems reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20, withdraws FY 2017 guidance​
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-3D Systems reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20, withdraws FY 2017 guidance​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - 3d Systems Corp

* 3D Systems reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue $152.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 3D Systems - ‍“Predictability has been difficult in this environment”, and therefore, believes “it is prudent” to withdraw full year 2017 guidance​

* 3D Systems Corp - ‍“Believe actions taken during quarter both organizationally and operationally better position company for long term success”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

