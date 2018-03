BRIEF-3I Announces Net Proceeds Of 347 MLn EuroFrom Scandlines Transaction

March 26 (Reuters) - 3I Group Plc:

* 3I ANNOUNCES NET PROCEEDS OF €347M FROM SCANDLINES TRANSACTION

* 3I GROUP PLC - CO AND FUNDS MANAGED BY IT HAVE SOLD INVESTMENT IN SCANDLINES FOR A TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF €1.7BLN

* 3I GROUP - HAS AGREED TO REINVEST INTO SCANDLINES AT SAME TRANSACTION VALUE TO BECOME 35% SHAREHOLDER ALONGSIDE FIRST STATE & HERMES INVESTMENT

* 3I GROUP - NET CASH PROCEEDS TO 3I FOLLOWING THE REINVESTMENT WILL BE €347 MILLION, AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE RECEIVED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019

* 3I GROUP PLC - SOLD INVESTMENT IN SCANDLINES IN A TRANSACTION WITH FUNDS MANAGED BY FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS AND HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT