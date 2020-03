BRIEF-3i Group Says At March 31, Expect Cash Balance To Be Around 800 Mln Stg

March 19 (Reuters) - 3i Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE AND ACTION SEMINAR

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, EXPECT CASH BALANCE TO BE C.£800 MILLION BEFORE PAYMENT OF CARRY IN RESPECT OF ACTION LIQUIDITY EVENT DUE IN MAY 2020

* SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ANOTHER PORTFOLIO CO FOR PROCEEDS OF UP TO EUR 96 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE

* HAVE RECENTLY SEEN A NUMBER OF NEW INVESTMENT PROCESSES BEING POSTPONED IN LIGHT OF CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO PLANS TO DRAW ON RCF