Dec 27 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc:

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE MAKES FURTHER INVESTMENT IN WIG

* ‍HAS AGREED TO INCREASE ITS INVESTMENT IN WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP (“WIG”) AND TO ACQUIRE STAKE OWNED BY BARINGS LLC‘S CLIENT ACCOUNTS​

* ‍EXPECTED INVESTMENT BY 3I INFRASTRUCTURE IS £186M WHICH WILL TAKE 3I INFRASTRUCTURE'S OWNERSHIP OF WIG TO 91% OF EQUITY WITH BALANCE HELD BY MANAGEMENT.​ (Reporting by Ben Martin)