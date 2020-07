July 9 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure PLC:

* PORTFOLIO OVERALL IS PERFORMING AS EXPECTED AT MARCH 2020 AND OUR BUSINESSES REMAIN WELL FUNDED

* PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 30 JUNE 2020 TOTAL INCOME AND NON-INCOME CASH WAS £24 MILLION IN PERIOD, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER A FY21 DIVIDEND TARGET OF 9.80 PENCE PER SHARE.