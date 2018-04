BRIEF-3I Infrastructure PLC buys 50 pct Stake In Attero for $247 MLN

April 3 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure PLC:

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT WILL INVEST 201 MILLION EUROS ($247.31 million) TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN ATTERO, ONE OF LARGEST WASTE TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL COMPANIES IN NETHERLANDS

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE DWS’S INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BUSINESS (FORMERLY DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT) TO ACQUIRE ATTERO FROM WATERLAND, A DUTCH PRIVATE EQUITY FUND. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8127 euros) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)