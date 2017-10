Sept 29 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - ‍PORTFOLIO OVERALL CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS​

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - ‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ITS FULL YEAR DIVIDEND TARGET OF 7.85 PENCE PER SHARE​

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC - ‍PORTFOLIO INCOME TOTALLED 47.5 MILLION STG AND NON-INCOME CASH OF 33.1 MILLION STG WAS ALSO RECEIVED IN PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL TO 28 SEPT