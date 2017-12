Dec 18 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc:

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE SELLS ANGLIAN WATER GROUP STAKE

* ‍ACQUIRER IS A CONSORTIUM OF DALMORE CAPITAL AND GLIL INFRASTRUCTURE LLP​

* ‍SALE IS CONDITIONAL ON CERTAIN THIRD PARTY CONSENTS AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018​

* ‍ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS FOR 3I INFRASTRUCTURE ARE APPROXIMATELY £395 MILLION​