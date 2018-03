BRIEF-3I Infrastructure To Increase Investment In Infinis By around 125 Mln Stg

March 5 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc:

* 3IN TO FUND ACQUISITION OF ALKANE ENERGY

* SAYS ‍3I INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENT IN INFINIS AND ACQUISITION OF ALKANE ENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT POWER GENERATOR FROM BOTH COAL MINE METHANE (“CMM”) AND RESERVE POWER OPERATIONS AND THE LARGEST GENERATOR FROM CMM IN THE UK. COMPLETION IS SUBJECT TO THIRD PARTY APPROVAL​.

* ‍IT INTENDS TO INCREASE ITS INVESTMENT IN INFINIS BY C. £125 MILLION TO FUND INFINIS’S ACQUISITION OF ALKANE ENERGY​

* INFINIS IS THE LARGEST GENERATOR OF ELECTRICITY FROM LANDFILL GAS IN THE UK, IN WHICH 3I INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTED IN DECEMBER 2016

* THE MERGER OF ALKANE WITH INFINIS WILL CREATE A BUSINESS WITH SIGNIFICANT SCALE, OFFER OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND THE POTENTIAL TO FURTHER ELEVATE ALKANE'S GENERATION PERFORMANCE AND GROWTH POTENTIAL.​