BRIEF-3M And Trump Admin Announce Plan To Import 166.5 Mln Additional Respirators Into U.S. Over Next 3 Months

April 6 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCE PLAN TO IMPORT 166.5 MILLION ADDITIONAL RESPIRATORS INTO THE UNITED STATES OVER THE NEXT THREE MONTHS

* 3M CO - IMPORTS TO SUPPLEMENT 35 MILLION N95 RESPIRATORS 3M CURRENTLY PRODUCES IN U.S. PER MONTH

* 3M CO - WILL IMPORT 166.5 MILLION RESPIRATORS OVER NEXT 3 MONTHS PRIMARILY FROM ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CHINA, STARTING IN APRIL

* 3M CO - PLAN WILL ALSO ENABLE 3M TO CONTINUE SENDING U.S. PRODUCED RESPIRATORS TO CANADA AND LATIN AMERICA, WHERE 3M IS PRIMARY SOURCE OF SUPPLY