BRIEF-3M Announces Actions To Address Fraud, Counterfeit Activity

March 31 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M ANNOUNCES FURTHER ACTIONS TO ADDRESS PRICE GOUGING, FRAUD AND COUNTERFEIT ACTIVITY IN CONNECTION WITH COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* 3M CO - WORKING WITH LARGE E-MARKETPLACE OPERATORS ON A COORDINATED PLAN TO IDENTIFY AND REMOVE COUNTERFEITERS AND PRICE-GOUGERS FROM SITES

* 3M CO - WILL TAKE DECISIVE ACTION AGAINST THOSE SEEKING TO TAKE ILLEGAL & UNETHICAL ADVANTAGE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* 3M CO - GOT REPORTS OF PEOPLE FRAUDULENTLY REPRESENTING THEMSELVES AS BEING AFFILIATED WITH 3M, SELLING 3M PRODUCTS AT GROSSLY INFLATED PRICES

* 3M CO - GOT REPORTS OF PEOPLE SELLING COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS FALSELY CLAIMED TO BE FROM 3M & FALSELY CLAIMING TO MANUFACTURE 3M PRODUCTS