April 30 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING 24-MINUTE RESULTS FOR STEAM STERILIZATION

* 3M CO - FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS 3M ATTEST SUPER RAPID BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR (BI) SYSTEM FOR STEAM