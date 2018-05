May 9 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

* 3M - MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

* 3M CO - POUL WILL REPLACE FRANK LITTLE, WHO HAS ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)