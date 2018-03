March 5 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

* 3M CO - MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* 3M CO - MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

* 3M CO - ‍INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* 3M CO - MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: