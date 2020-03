March 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M CO - INCREASING ITS INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS GLOBAL CAPACITY FOR MANUFACTURING RESPIRATORS BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* 3M CO - WILL NOT INCREASE ITS CURRENT PRICING FOR RESPIRATORS BEING USED TO HELP ADDRESS PANDEMIC

* 3M CO - HAS NOT INCREASED PRICES CO CHARGES FOR RESPIRATORS AS A RESULT OF GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* 3M CO - SINCE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, 3M HAS DOUBLED ITS OUTPUT OF N95 RESPIRATORS