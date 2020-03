BRIEF-3M Co Says Since Covid-19 Outbreak, Doubled Global Output Of N95 Respirators

March 20 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M CO - DOUBLED GLOBAL N95 RESPIRATOR OUTPUT OVER LAST TWO MONTHS

* 3M CO - SINCE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, DOUBLED GLOBAL OUTPUT OF N95 RESPIRATORS TO ANNUAL RATE OF OVER 1.1 BILLION PER YEAR, OR NEARLY 100 MILLION PER MONTH

* 3M CO - IS INCREASING ITS INVESTMENTS, PRIMARILY IN U.S., TO EXPAND GLOBAL CAPACITY BY OVER 30 PERCENT IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* 3M CO - NOT CHANGED PRICES IT CHARGES FOR 3M RESPIRATORS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* 3M CO - COMPANY CANNOT CONTROL PRICES DEALERS OR RETAILERS CHARGE FOR 3M RESPIRATORS

* 3M CO - RECEIVING INCREASING REPORTS OF FRAUDULENT & COUNTERFEITING ACTIVITIES INVOLVING 3M PRODUCTS

* 3M CO - IN U.S., 3M CURRENTLY MANUFACTURES MORE THAN 400 MILLION N95 RESPIRATORS ANNUALLY

* 3M CO - MAXIMIZING PRODUCTION OF A WIDE RANGE OF OTHER PRODUCTS USED IN COVID-19 RESPONSE GLOBALLY INCLUDING HAND SANITIZERS