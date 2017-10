Sept 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M says filed lawsuit against China-based Thunder Finish alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M’s PPS

* Suit alleges that Thunder Finish’s marketing materials for the products infringe 3M’s registered trademarks​

* "Suit alleges certain Thunder Finish after-market spray gun paint cup products infringe 3M patent rights directed to 3M PPS technology"