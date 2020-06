June 8 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M - FILED LEGAL ACTION ASSERTING AN AMAZON SELLER DEFRAUDED CUSTOMERS BY CHARGING INFLATED PRICES FOR FAKE, DEFECTIVE, & DAMAGED RESPIRATOR PRODUCTS

* 3M CO - AMAZON HAS BLOCKED ACCOUNTS ON ITS PLATFORM

* 3M CO - HAS NOT CHANGED PRICES IT CHARGES FOR RESPIRATORS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: