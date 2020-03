March 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M CO - 3M HAS DOUBLED ITS GLOBAL OUTPUT OF N95 RESPIRATORS TO A RATE OF MORE THAN 1.1 BILLION PER YEAR, OR NEARLY 100 MILLION PER MONTH

* 3M CO - IN UNITED STATES 3M IS PRODUCING 35 MILLION RESPIRATORS PER MONTH