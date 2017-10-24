FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-3M Q3 earnings per share $2.33
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-3M Q3 earnings per share $2.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M delivers record third-quarter sales and earnings per share; company increases full-year 2017 outlook

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.33

* Q3 sales $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $9.00 to $9.10

* 3M co - qtrly ‍organic local-currency sales increased 6.6 percent​

* 3M co - ‍ foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.6 percent​ in quarter

* 3M co qtrly industrial sales ‍ of $2.8 billion, up 6.2 percent in u.s. dollars​

* 3M co - ‍now forecasts 2017 organic local-currency sales growth of 4 to 5 percent​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.