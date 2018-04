BRIEF-3M Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.98

April 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $8.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $8.23 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.68 TO $9.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

* UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QUARTER INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

* DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* IN QUARTER, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION

* IN QUARTER, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION RESULTED IN A REDUCTION TO Q1 EARNINGS OF $1.16 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $8.23 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: