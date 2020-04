BRIEF-3M Says Has No Evidence To Suggest 3M Products Have Been Seized

April 5 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M RESPONDS TO INACCURATE REPORTING ON ALLEGED SEIZURE OF N95 RESPIRATOR SHIPMENTS

* 3M EXTENDS OFFER OF SUPPORT TO GERMAN AUTHORITIES TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIALLY FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY

* 3M HAS NO EVIDENCE TO SUGGEST 3M PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN SEIZED

* 3M HAS NO RECORD OF ANY ORDER OF RESPIRATORS FROM CHINA FOR BERLIN POLICE

* 3M WILL CONTINUE TO CORRECT MISINFORMATION ABOUT EFFORTS TO MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE PRODUCTS GLOBALLY