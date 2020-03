BRIEF-3M Says Partnering With Ford To Bolster Production Of 3M's Powered Air Purifying Respirators

March 31 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M OUTLINES LATEST ACTIONS ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* 3M CO - IN U.S., EXPECT TO BE PRODUCING N95 RESPIRATORS AT A RATE OF 50 MILLION PER MONTH IN JUNE

* 3M CO - PARTNERING WITH FORD TO BOLSTER PRODUCTION OF 3M’S POWERED AIR PURIFYING RESPIRATORS

* 3M - BEGINNING IN JAN, RAMPED UP TO MAXIMUM PRODUCTION OF N95 RESPIRATORS, DOUBLING GLOBAL OUTPUT TO A RATE OF 1.1 BILLION PER YEAR, OR 100 MILLION PER MONTH

* 3M - MOVING FORWARD WITH GOAL OF INCREASING PAPR PRODUCTION BY SIX-FOLD WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS