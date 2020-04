April 28 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M SAYS WORKING WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO DOUBLE ANNUAL PRODUCTION ONCE AGAIN TO 2 BILLION BY 2020 END - CONF CALL

* 3M SAYS SAW SIGNIFICANT DECELERATION IN AMERICAS AND EMEA BEGINNING MID-MARCH - CONF CALL

* 3M SAYS SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN ASIA PACIFIC, MOST NOTABLY IN CHINA - CONF CALL

* 3M SAYS Q2 RESULTS WILL BE CHALLENGING GIVEN TRENDS SEEN SO FAR IN APRIL - CONF CALL Further company coverage: