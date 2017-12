BRIEF-3M To Sell Substantially All Of Its Communication Markets Division For $900 Mln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS COMMUNICATION MARKETS DIVISION

* 3M CO - DEAL FOR $900 MILLION

* 3M CO - ‍APPROXIMATELY 500 3M EMPLOYEES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN CORNING UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION​

* 3M CO - 3M EXPECTS TO REALIZE A GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $0.40 PER SHARE FROM TRANSACTION, NET OF ACTIONS RELATED TO DIVESTITURE

* 3M CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS RELATED TO SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS COMMUNICATION MARKETS DIVISION TO CORNING INCORPORATED

* 3M CO - EXPECTS TO REALIZE A GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $0.40 PER SHARE FROM DEAL, NET OF ACTIONS RELATED TO DIVESTITURE​