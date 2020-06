BRIEF-3Sbio Inc Announces Issue Of Eur 320 Mln Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2025

June 18 (Reuters) - 3SBio Inc:

* ISSUER RECEIVED COMMITMENTS TO SELL EUR157.9 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* FOLLOWING REPURCHASE, EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS REPURCHASED WILL BE CANCELLED

* FOLLOWING REPURCHASE, THERE WILL BE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF EUR137.1 MILLION OUTSTANDING

* ASSUMING FULL CONVERSION PRICE OF HK$14.28/SHARE, OUTSTANDING EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO ABOUT 86.1 MILLION SHARES

* 3SBIO INC ANNOUNCES ISSUE OF EUR320 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025

* ASSUMING FULL CONVERSION OF NEW BONDS AT HK$13.175/SHARE, NEW BONDS WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO ABOUT 212.0 MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: