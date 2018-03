March 26 (Reuters) - 3Sbio Inc:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB935.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB712.6 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD6.85 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY REVENUE UP 33.5% TO RMB3,734.3 MILLION