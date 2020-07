BRIEF-3Sbio Inc Says Sunshine Guojian Will Launch Proposed IPO On 13 July

July 9 (Reuters) - 3SBio Inc:

* SUNSHINE GUOJIAN WILL LAUNCH PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES ON 13 JULY

* LISTING OF AND DEALINGS IN SHARES OF SUNSHINE GUOJIAN ON STAR MARKET ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 22 JULY

* EXPECTED THAT OFFER PRICE OF SUNSHINE GUOJIAN IS RMB28.18 PER SHARE

* 3SBIO INC SEES STAKE OF CO IN SUNSHINE GUOJIAN TO BE DILUTED BY ABOUT 9%

* ESTIMATED THAT SUNSHINE GUOJIAN WILL RECEIVE TOTAL PROCEEDS OF RMB1.74 BILLION FROM OFFERING