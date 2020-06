June 24 (Reuters) - 3SBio Inc:

* 3SBIO INC UPDATES ON PROPOSED SPIN-OFF & LISTING OF SUNSHINE GUOJIAN PHARMACEUTICAL (SHANGHAI)

* REGISTRATION FOR PROPOSED A SHARE LISTING ON STAR MARKET HAD BEEN APPROVED BY CSRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)