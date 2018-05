May 10 (Reuters) - 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THREE YEAR AGREEMENT WITH GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY AND PROVIDES UPDATE

* 3TL TECHNOLOGIES CORP - THE AGREEMENT SIGNED ON APRIL 17, 2018 IS A RENEWAL AND EXTENSION OF TWO-YEAR LICENCE THAT WAS SIGNED IN 2016