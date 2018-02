Feb 26 (Reuters) - 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍ SIGNED THREE LICENSE AGREEMENTS WITH A FILM AND TV STUDIO​

* 3TL TECHNOLOGIES - ‍ UNDER LICENSE AGREEMENTS, PLATFORM³ WILL BE USED TO MARKET MOVIES PRODUCED AND DISTRIBUTED BY THE STUDIO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: