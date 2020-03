March 12 (Reuters) - 3U HOLDING AG:

* SUPPLY CHAIN OPTIMISATION IS MAKING PROGRESS: 3U ACQUIRES SITE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE

* TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR LAND AND BUILDINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 11 MILLION.

* MOVE IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* INTENDED TO FINANCE INVESTMENT MAINLY THROUGH A LONG-TERM LOAN

* PRELIMINARY CONSTRUCTION PLANNING HAS ALREADY BEGUN