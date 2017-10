Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍4.7 MILLION EXISTING GDRS OF MAIL.RU SOLD AT $31.80 PER GDR

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍FOLLOWING EQUITY OFFERING, DENHOLMA LIMITED WILL HAVE OWNERSHIP OF C.1.1% IN MAIL.RU​

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍GOLDMAN SACHS WAS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN PLACING