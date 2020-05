May 25 (Reuters) - 48North Cannabis Corp:

* 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ANNOUNCES 55% INCREASE IN REVENUE FOR FISCAL Q3 2020

* 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP - QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $2.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 55 PER CENT QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OVER Q2 2020 REVENUES