March 9 (Reuters) - 48North Cannabis Corp:

* 48NORTH ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP - CHARLES VENNAT, CURRENTLY CHIEF CORPORATE OFFICER, HAS ASSUMED POSITION OF CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP - VENNAT REPLACES ALISON GORDON, WHO LEAVES 48NORTH AFTER SERVING AS CO'S CEO