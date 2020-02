BRIEF-4Basebio Announces Final Number Of Shares For Share Buyback

Feb 21 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* 4BASEBIO AG ANNOUNCES ALLOTMENT RATIO AND FINAL NUMBER OF SHARES FOR THE SHARE BUY BACK

* AS PART OF SHARE BUYBACK OFFER 5,584,558 SHARES WITHIN PRICE RANGE OF EUR 1.60 TO EUR 1.85 HAVE BEEN TENDERED TO 4BASEBIO AG BY END OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON 10 FEBRUARY 2020

* WITH AN ALLOTMENT QUOTA OF ROUNDED 93.66% OF ACCEPTING SHAREHOLDERS, COMPANY WILL BUY BACK A TOTAL OF 5,230,667 SHARES

* SHARES WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10.00% OF SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)