May 20 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* SIMPLE AND RAPID SARS-COV-2 DIAGNOSTIC TEST PROJECT WITH 4BASEBIO’S CONTRIBUTION RECEIVES FUNDING FROM ‘LA CAIXA’ BANKING FOUNDATION

* RESEARCH CONSORTIUM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CORONA VIRUS DIAGNOSIS APPROACH GRANTED MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EUR 299,200 OF FUNDING FROM “LA CAIXA” BANKING FOUNDATION CAIXAIMPULSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)