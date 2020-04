BRIEF-4Basebio FY Adjusted EBITDA Up 198% To EUR 2.9 Million

April 24 (Reuters) - 4Basebio AG:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASES BY 198% TO EUR 2.9 MILLION (2018: EUR 1.0 MILLION)

* FY REVENUES FOR 2019 OF EUR 15.7 MILLION UP 19% (2018: EUR 13.1 MILLION)

* LOSS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) IN 2019 WAS EUR 2.6 MILLION (2018: EUR 503 THOUSAND)

* IN NEAR TERM HOWEVER, IT IS EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL REPORT OPERATIONAL LOSSES AND CASH OUTFLOWS AS GROUP RE-INVESTS TO SCALE AND EXPAND ITS ACTIVITIES

* OPERATIONAL CASH BURN FOR 2020, EXCLUDING EXPENSES RELATING TO ABCAM TRANSACTION, FROM REMAINING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BETWEEN EUR 2.5 MILLION TO EUR 3.5 MILLION WITH REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 0.5 MILLION AND EUR 1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)