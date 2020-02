Feb 18 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* 5,584,558 SHARES WITHIN PRICE RANGE OF EUR 1.60 TO EUR 1.85 HAVE BEEN TENDERED TO 4BASEBIO AG BY END OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON 10 FEB 2020

* SETTLEMENT OF OFFER IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 24 FEBRUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)